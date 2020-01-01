Arnold Schwarzenegger buys Terminator wood carved pipe from fan on Reddit

The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger was so charmed by a carved wooden pipe in the likeness of his character from the hit movie franchise that he had to purchase one for himself.

The 73-year-old found out about the one-of-a-kind collectable on Reddit, where the artist under the handle RadonLab had posted a shot of it.

Arnold, who debuted as the robot assassin in 1984, was so impressed that he requested one of his own.

"Wow. This is fantastic. It is beautiful. Would you sell this to me?" Arnold replied in the comment thread, much to the glee of the creator.

"I would like to give you this pipe it would be a great honor for me," the maker responded, asking: "How can I contact you?"

However, the ex-California governor still wanted to provide the artist with some form of restitution for the piece, writing: "If you insist on giving it to me I insist on sending you back a signed photo of me using it."

After the deal was finalised, the Predator star stayed true to his word and sent the artist an autographed shot of himself posing with the pipe. He signed the photo: "To Radon, Thank you for the great pipe! Arnold Schwarzenegger."

"You probably made not only my day but my whole life thank you for me it is a real magic to see you with my work! I still don’t believe it," the Reddit account user enthused after receiving the image.