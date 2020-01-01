Brie Larson auditioned for Pitch Perfect and Thor

Brie Larson has revealed she unsuccessfully auditioned for films such as Pitch Perfect, Thor, and Iron Man 2.

The Oscar-winning actress, who previously opened up about missing out on roles in Star Wars and The Hunger Games, released the latest video for her YouTube channel on Thursday and ran through a long list of movies she auditioned for between 2008 and 2009.

She reeled off movies such as Sucker Punch, The Book of Eli, Get Him to the Greek, Iron Man 2, The Descendants, Thor, Avatar, Jennifer's Body, Transformers 2 in her first list, with her adding about the latter: "I forgot I auditioned for that, that's another one where I was like trying to dress sexy and be sexy."

The second list consisted of films she got "down to the final round" on and these were: Juno, Thirteen, Tomorrowland, Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods, Youth in Revolt, Peter Pan, as well as the TV shows Halt and Catch Fire and The Big Bang Theory.

The 30-year-old then discussed how she got the role of Captain Marvel and revealed she originally told her agents she couldn't play the superhero.

"(I told them), 'Oh I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I can handle that.' And I was like, 'So tell them (Marvel) no,'" she recalled, and when they asked again, she said, "I'm way too much of an introvert, that's way too big of a thing for me. It was beyond my comprehension. No."

However, her team never told Marvel that Brie had said no and just waited for her to finish filming Kong: Skull Island in Australia before approaching her about it again. She eventually went for a meeting with Marvel and she came onboard after being introduced to the writers.

"I said, 'I really want to meet with the writers, let me talk with them and see what they're doing and let me see if this story makes sense.' Because... I don't need to be that, that's a whole level of fame that I never expected to participate in, so it was like, OK, the only way this works is if I believe in the story and what the messaging is and if that's the case, then OK," she shared.