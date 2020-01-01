NEWS Lili Reinhart insists she's grateful to be back on Riverdale set Newsdesk Share with :





Lili Reinhart has assured fans she's grateful to be back on the Riverdale set in Canada after she was quoted stating she feels "like a prisoner" in Vancouver.



The actress returned to work after the coronavirus lockdown at the end of last month and complained to Nylon about the prospect of not seeing her friends and family until after Christmas, due to quarantine rules.



'I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," Lili said, according to the magazine. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f*****.'



On Friday she jumped on Twitter to insist her words had been taken "out of context' and she didn't want to seem ungrateful about the fact she has a job to go back to.



"Love it when my words are taken out of context YET AGAIN," she moaned. "I'm not complaining about going back to work, I'm incredibly grateful to have a job. I'm sad that I can't see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions... No wonder people think I'm this p**sed off girl all the time. I annoy myself having to speak up about this (sic)."