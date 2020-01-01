John David Washington will 'never forget' Tenet scene with Michael Caine

John David Washington’s scene with "captivating" Michael Caine in new movie Tenet left a lasting impression on the younger actor.

The 36-year-old star plays The Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's new spy thriller, and he confessed that working with English icon Caine was an experience he'll never forget.

"I felt like I got knighted that day. That was one of the greatest days of my career. He’s so funny and charming, Sir Michael Caine," Washington told CinemaBlend. "And he’s just on it, he activates as soon as they yell action, he just transforms. I was in awe."

The BlacKkKlansman star heaped further praise on the 87-year-old, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000, and said that while he was supposed to be working with The Italian Job actor in a scene, he was too distracted by Caine and his top-notch acting to be able to concentrate.

"I found myself watching the performance instead of being in the scene with him a couple takes. He was that captivating. So I will never forget that day," Washington added.

Caine is a frequent collaborator with Nolan, and has worked with the filmmaker on several movies, including the filmmaker's Batman trilogy, in which he played Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred, as well as roles in Interstellar and Inception.

Tenet, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Kenneth Branagh, is in cinemas now.