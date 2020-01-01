NEWS Peaky Blinders and Jodie Comer win big at U.K.'s TV Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Peaky Blinders was the big winner at Britain's TV Choice Awards on Monday.



Cillian Murphy's period piece picked up the Best Drama Series, while long-running drama Coronation Street swept the board in the soap categories.



Killing Eve star Jodie Comer scooped the Best Actress trophy for the second year in a row, beating out the likes of Brenda Blethyn and Daisy Edgar-Jones, while Doc Martin star Martin Clunes picked up the Best Actor award, hours after it was announced his series will end after 10 seasons in 2021.



Accepting the award virtually, the actor said, "Thank you so, so much for this amazing award. I'm so glad that you still like this show after nine series!"



Other big winners included Call The Midwife (Best Family Drama) and Ricky Gervais' Netflix hit After Life (Best Comedy).



The full list of winners is:



Best Drama Series - Peaky Blinders

Best Family Drama - Call The Midwife

Best New Drama - White House Farm

Best Entertainment Show - Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Reality Show - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Best Comedy - After Life

Best Talent Show - The Great British Bake Off/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer/Bake Off: The Professionals

Best Lifestyle Show - The Martin Lewis Money Show

Best Daytime Show - This Morning

Best Actor - Martin Clunes (Doc Martin)

Best Actress - Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Best Factual Show - Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad

Best Food Show - Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Best Soap Actor - Jack P. Shepherd (Coronation Street)

Best Soap Actress - Shelley King (Coronation Street)

Best Soap - Coronation Street