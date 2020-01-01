Robert De Niro and John Malkovich join Machine Gun Kelly film

Robert De Niro and John Malkovich have joined Machine Gun Kelly's new movie, Wash Me In The River.

The rapper, real name Colson Baker, is re-teaming with director Randall Emmett, who he previously worked with on the upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Based on a script written by Adam Taylor Barker, the film follows the fortunes of a recovering opioid addict seeking revenge on the dealers responsible for his fiancee's death.

Migos star Quavo is also in talks to join the cast, according to Deadline.

Production on Wash Me In The River will begin in Georgia and Puerto Rico in November, after Emmett has finished filming Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was shut down after five days in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filmmaker, who will be reuniting with De Niro after serving as producer on the icon's Netflix gangster epic The Irishman, told Deadline that the project was a "dream come true".

"I couldn’t be more excited to work with Bob again after many collaborations, including The Irishman as a producer," Emmett shared. "I’m so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker now.

"Colson was always my first choice to play the lead in the movie and John has been an icon of mine since childhood. Having them both attached with Bob is a dream come true.”