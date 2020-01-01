Kevin Spacey sued over Anthony Rapp sexual assault

Anthony Rapp is taking Kevin Spacey to court for the psychological injuries suffered from an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1986.

The former child star was the first to come forward with claims against Spacey during the rise of the MeToo movement in October 2017, accusing the two-time Oscar winner of making unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was just 14.

Rapp alleged Spacey groped his butt, lifted him onto a bed, and laid on top of him - without consent - following a party at the actor's New York City home.

The American Beauty star reportedly encouraged Rapp, now 48, to stay, but he eventually managed to leave the apartment.

Rapp is now suing for psychological injuries, severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression, and anxiety, according to legal papers obtained by TMZ.

He claims the incident scarred him for life and forced him to temporarily step away from his acting career.

Furthermore, Rapp's lawsuit includes a second plaintiff, whose identity has been concealed.

The anonymous accuser explains he was also 14 when Spacey allegedly made multiple passes at him, which were all turned down, before the star reportedly forced himself upon the acting student, having oral sex and intercourse with the youngster.

Spacey has yet to respond to the John Doe's account, but when Rapp initially spoke out about his encounter, the disgraced movie star insisted he couldn't recall the incident, and used the opportunity to confirm long-running rumours about his sexuality.