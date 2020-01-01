Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show 'on the news'

Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians "on the news".

Despite having had a starring role in the programme as Bruce Jenner and, after her 2015 gender transition, as Caitlyn, the 70-year-old former athlete told Australia's The Morning Show that she heard the series will be coming to an end in 2021 the same way the public did.

"Nobody called me, I heard it through the media," she said, before insisting that she "wasn't surprised".

"But that show, it's probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years," she continued. "The girls and Kris have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long. But everybody is in a different place now and I think it's time to move on. But what a run."

Refusing to address the reports that Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West's very public mental health struggles were part of the reason for the cancellation, Caitlyn insisted that "nothing lasts forever" and that her relatives - including daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - were moving on to focus on new ventures.

"I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years... I don't know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas," she smiled.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest, who produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has addressed whether or not there will be spin-offs of the reality series in the future.

"I don't know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet," he said to Entertainment Tonight. "I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups."