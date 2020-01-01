Neve Campbell confirms Scream 5 return

Neve Campbell is reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5.

The 46-year-old confirmed she would be returning for the latest instalment of the horror franchise, alongside original co-stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

Campbell made her debut as the terrorised protagonist in late director Wes Craven's Scream back in 1996, and returned for the three subsequent sequels, making her final appearance as Prescott in Scream 4 in 2011.

The horror saga is being relaunched by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from the filmmaking group Radio Silence, with James Vanderbilt writing the script and Scream co-creator Kevin Williamson onboard as executive producer.

"After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he's created in the Scream franchise," Campbell said in a statement on Thursday. "I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro."

Campbell has reportedly been in negotiations to reprise her role since May, when she confirmed she was "having conversations" about returning to the much-loved horror saga.

Radio Silence also shared their excitement in a statement, in which they said it was a "dream come true" to have the actress onboard.

"We're pinching ourselves! It just wouldn't be a Scream movie without Neve and we're so excited and honored to join her in Woodsboro," they added.

Newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, and Mikey Madison have also signed up to join the new horror flick, alongside Arquette and Cox, who are reprising their roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively.

Scream 5 will be filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina ahead of a January 2022 release.