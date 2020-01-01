NEWS Kevin Hart 'had a blast' at basketball camp with late Kobe Bryant Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Hart has opened up about the time he spent at a basketball camp with his late pal Kobe Bryant.



The Night School actor appeared on Wednesday's instalment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and recalled attending the same camp as the late basketball player when they were younger.



"When I went to the camp with Kobe Bryant... this was when I realised my talent was not good, when I saw how good Kobe was," the Jumanji: The Next Level star admitted. "I was mad at myself because I sold myself this dream and this dream just wasn't a reality because this man played left handed, didn't even take it serious. He didn't even take it serious, Jimmy."



He added: "Kobe showed me I did not have talent and (I) gave up... (He played) the whole camp left-handed. He was the best player at the camp and just practicing on his left hand, apparently."



Even when Bryant was playing with his non-dominant hand, Hart said he saw his pal would "transform into the machine that he was and that he will forever be remembered as."



In addition to attending the camp together, Hart and Bryant were roommates throughout their time there.



"We had a blast," Hart recalled. "It was an overnight camp and you're kids, all the silliness that normally ensues, ensued - late-night pranks, and sneaking into other people's dorms, and fighting with the other campers. We did all that stuff."



Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash in California in January.