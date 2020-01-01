Lindsay Lohan sued over book deal

Bosses at publishing company HarperCollins are suing Lindsay Lohan for allegedly signing a book deal and then never turning in a manuscript.

They claim the Mean Girls star agreed to write a memoir in 2014 and was paid a small fortune, but failed to turn in a draft. According to a lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday, the actress' original deadline was in May 2015 but both parties eventually agreed in 2016 to push it back to March 2017.

When she failed to deliver a manuscript once again, HarperCollins terminated the contract in late 2018 and demanded their $365,000 (£285,000) advance back but they are yet to receive the money.

"The Defendants failed to deliver a complete manuscript for the Work to the Plaintiff by the contractually agreed upon deadline and to this day they have failed to deliver a complete manuscript," the suit reads, according to USA Today.

The publishers are going after the actress for breach of contract and are suing for the advance, plus interest and legal fees.

Also on Thursday, the Freaky Friday star announced the launch of her new company in her adopted home of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Dubai resident shared the news of her venture, Be Your Own Boss, with fans on social media, noting she has partnered with executives at management consultancy firm Virtuzone on the project.

"So excited to set up my own company in the UAE! My journey continues in this incredible country! Thanks to @virtuzone for making my company setup process so smooth," she wrote. "If you are interested in setting up your own company here in the UAE, and looking to #BeYourOwnBoss then I recommend you get in touch with these guys."

Lindsay hasn't disclosed further details about her new business.