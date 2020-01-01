Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcome baby boy

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody have quietly welcomed their second child.

During an appearance on Twitch show, The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular, last weekend, Adam confirmed the happy news to seven other participants.

When one of the gamers said, "Adam, you have a new baby," The O.C. star confirmed the Single Parents co-stars had welcomed a little boy.

"I have a new – yeah, since last I played I have a new kid," he said, according to editors at The Sun. "I have a boy and he's a dream, he's a dream boy."

Leighton and Adam's newborn son is the couple's second child - they already have a five-year-old daughter, Arlo Day.

The Gossip Girl star previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she and Adam have learned to balance parenthood with their busy careers.

"I think we're a pretty modern couple," she said. "I think we sort of toggle back and forth... we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we're both going through.

"I also think the nice thing about being an actor (is) you can work a lot, and when work is work, it's, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time (with Arlo)."

News of the star's pregnancy first emerged back in April when she displayed her baby bump during a family walk in Los Angeles.

Adam and Leighton met on the set of 2011 film The Oranges and wed in 2014.