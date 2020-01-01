Idris Elba dismisses secret baby talk

Idris Elba has shot down baby rumours, insisting he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, are not parents to a secret child.

The 48-year-old actor sparked the gossip himself when he appeared to confirm he had expanded his family during an interview with ET Canada on Sunday.

“It really resonates with me, I'm a father of two boys, and definitely I can't wait for my youngest to see this film," Idris said while he was promoting his new movie Concrete Cowboy at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Idris has an 18-year-old daughter, named Isan, and a six-year-old son, named Winston, but he also refers to his godson as his son, according to a representative.

The Thor star took to Twitter on Monday to clear up any confusion he may have caused, writing: "Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby... that’s not true Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe (sic)."

Idris and Sabrina began dating in 2017, with Idris proposing the following year. The couple tied the knot with a glamorous three-day wedding in Morocco in April 2019.