Sharon Stone refused to sit on dirty director's lap during film shoot

Sharon Stone has revealed she was treated poorly on the set of one film after she refused to sit on a director's lap.

The actress detailed the disturbing incident during an interview with Town & Country magazine, noting she was reprimanded after sticking up for herself.

She didn't name the filmmaker or the production.

"He’d (director) tell me that I should sit on his lap to get direction for the scene," she recalled, "and when I told him that I was not going to sit on his lap, he would send me back to the trailer. And that is just the way it was."

During the chat, Sharon also recollected becoming a global sex symbol after her role in the 1992 thriller Basic Instinct, noting she couldn't understand the hype, despite a notorious, now iconic scene in the film where she flashes her bare crotch.

"People, I guess, really needed a sex symbol," she shared, adding: "I mean, I never thought I was that sexy."

But Stone now realises why audiences took notice of her.

"When I did Basic Instinct, I explored my dark side and made friends with my dark side," she reflected, "I got to not be afraid of my own self. I think people find that sexy."