NEWS Jason Derulo developing TikTok-based movie idea Newsdesk Share with :





Jason Derulo has his sights set on a screenwriting career next.



The Talk Dirty singer made his big screen debut in 2019’s critical flop Cats, but is planning to shake things up with his next Hollywood move.



In chat with Britain’s Daily Star, Jason revealed he’s currently working on a new project involving his TikTok superhero alter ego Uzo.



"I have been screenwriting with some really cool writers and learning a lot, I love building stuff from nothing," shared Jason, who’s become one of the most viewed stars on TikTok. "I love creating stories and it's just about seeing them through now and what will be the first big initial break-out movie or television show, it's about finding the right one."

And his TikTok viewing figures have given him all the confidence he needs in developing his idea further.



"I have been teasing on TikTok, and that has like 100 million views in four videos. So I thought damn, I need to take this seriously and so I have been working on a longer form and we're seeing what we can do,” he smiled.



Jason is also starring in upcoming movie Spinning Gold, a biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records, alongside Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Neil Patrick Harris and Richard Dreyfuss.



And never one to shy away from talking about the poor reception Cats received, Jason recently told The Sunday Times newspaper: “It didn’t pan out the way I thought it would. I knew it’d either be thought of as genius or crazy. That’s the risk you take."