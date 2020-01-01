Sharon Stone was 'in tears' as raging wildfire forced her to plan evacuation

Sharon Stone had planned to flee wildfires raging across California after one threatened her home.

The actress prepared to evacuate her Beverly Hills mansion on Tuesday when the street outside turned into a fire pit.

"I was just in tears," she told The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, disclosing: "There was a fire on my street and we were preparing to evacuate and say goodbye to everything we put our lives into."

Stone explained: "I had Thermoses, water bottles... a to-go bag."

The Basic Instinct star and her children also made sure they could drive to safety if necessary.

"We had to be ready and make sure the cars had gas," she added.

The family had tried to accept the news stoically, she said, reflecting: "If we had to go, we had to go."

Stone has been overwhelmed by the state's worst wildfire season to date, revealing: "It's raining ash, even in the house. This is what we're breathing... Our state is burning down!"

Thankfully, she didn't have to evacuate and her home is still standing - and now Sharon is sharing words of wisdom for those grappling with the fires all over California, advising: "We have to be happy in the face of disaster. It's all we have."