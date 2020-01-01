Hans Zimmer attended Dune recording sessions over FaceTime

Edie Lehmann Boddicker has shared his experience working as a choral expert with composer Hans Zimmer to create the music heard in the trailer for Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune reboot.

Conscious of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Oscar winner Zimmer arranged for singers to create the revised version of Pink Floyd track Eclipse over FaceTime, Boddicker recounted.

"We followed all the protocols," he told Variety.

Explaining that he organised his 32-person Los Angeles-based choir to assemble four at a time in his Remote Control recording studio in Santa Monica, Boddicker described how the recording was made by working in shifts across eight vocal sessions.

"Everybody wore masks except when they were in their separate cubicles, divided by glass, all with their own mics, and everything was wiped down between sessions," he noted.

Meanwhile, Zimmer attended the sessions virtually to minimise person-to-person contact.

Boddicker said Zimmer envisioned a sound "not of this planet" for the piece, adding: "He wanted to pay homage to the original, very back-phrased sound, a little spaced-out, so the vocals would not sound urgent."

The effect is upbeat, he remarked, describing: "a kind of joy happening in the track, a lot of hopefulness. It's not despondent, just very peaceful."

Dune's trailer was launched last week and since then has been viewed over 23 million times.

Additionally, digital sales of Pink Floyd's original Elipse have increased by 1,750 percent after the covered song was used in the trailer.