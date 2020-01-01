Boyzone in talks with Hollywood about a potential biopic

Boyzone is eyeing up a movie deal in the hope of following in the success of recent music biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Speaking to The Sun, bandmember Shane Lynch shared that the group is keen to take their story about growing up in Ireland and finding fame to the big screen.

"We're talking to Hollywood (executives) about turning the Boyzone story into a movie, with an Irish tone," Lynch revealed.

Although the band, which was formed in 1993, and consisted of Lynch, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and the late Stephen Gately, achieved major hits like Words, Love Me For A Reason, and No Matter What, Lynch said their ideal focus for a film would not be music.

"We're trying to avoid the whole musical side of things, it's about the rawness of Ireland and growing up in working-class families and making it into one of the biggest bands in the world," he explained.

"It's important that it's done right," Lynch expressed, saying the band wished to tell each member's own story, "about them growing up and at school".

He added that a film about the boy band's experience of the music industry would be "boring".

The details of any film project have yet to be confirmed, but Lynch told the publication he could see himself being portrayed by Zayn Malik.

"I would love Zayn Malik to play me. I like his quirks, I've always looked at him as being similar to me - edgy and different," he remarked.