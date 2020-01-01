Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys

Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.

All four stars, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy, claimed the comedy acting honours, while the show was also named Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show previously landed two gongs at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, taking its 2020 tally to nine.

The cast and crew gathered for dinner in Canada, where they celebrated the wins virtually.

Watchmen was the overall Emmy champ, adding four more wins to its 2020 Emmys collection on Sunday - to take its tally to 11. The graphic novel adaptation claimed seven Creative Arts Emmys last week and swept the honours for Limited Series or Movie.

Co-stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II picked up acting honours and the show was also named Outstanding Limited Series or Movie.

Tyler Perry was also a big winner, landing the Emmys Governors Award. Oprah Winfrey and Chris Rock paid tribute to the "game changer" and "maverick".

And it was a good night for hit drama Succession, which picked up the Outstanding Drama Series, while star Jeremy Strong was named the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series among its four-award haul.

All nominees were beamed in to the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, from their homes around the world, while some celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, and Jason Sudeikis, joined Kimmel to announce the winners, many of which were handed their Emmys by family members after interns personally delivered them.

The full list of 2020 Primetime Emmy winners is:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino/Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Oustanding Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Outstanding Limited Series or Movie

Watchmen

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Governors Award

Tyler Perry