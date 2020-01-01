Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys

- NEWS
Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.
All four stars, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy, claimed the comedy acting honours, while the show was also named Outstanding Comedy Series.
The show previously landed two gongs at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, taking its 2020 tally to nine.
The cast and crew gathered for dinner in Canada, where they celebrated the wins virtually.
Watchmen was the overall Emmy champ, adding four more wins to its 2020 Emmys collection on Sunday - to take its tally to 11. The graphic novel adaptation claimed seven Creative Arts Emmys last week and swept the honours for Limited Series or Movie.
Co-stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II picked up acting honours and the show was also named Outstanding Limited Series or Movie.
Tyler Perry was also a big winner, landing the Emmys Governors Award. Oprah Winfrey and Chris Rock paid tribute to the "game changer" and "maverick".
And it was a good night for hit drama Succession, which picked up the Outstanding Drama Series, while star Jeremy Strong was named the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series among its four-award haul.
All nominees were beamed in to the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at an empty Staples Center in Los Angeles, from their homes around the world, while some celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, and Jason Sudeikis, joined Kimmel to announce the winners, many of which were handed their Emmys by family members after interns personally delivered them.
The full list of 2020 Primetime Emmy winners is:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Andrew Cividino/Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Oustanding Comedy Series
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King, Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Outstanding Limited Series or Movie
Watchmen
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
Governors Award
Tyler Perry