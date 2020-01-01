Zendaya makes history at Emmys

Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night by becoming the youngest winner of an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy.

At 24, the Euphoria star is two years younger than Jodie Comer, who previously held the mark - for Killing Eve.

Zendaya, who celebrated her big win virtually with family and friends at her home, said, "Thank you to the TV Academy and to all the other incredible women in this category. I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy...

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people."

She beat Jodie, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh to scoop the prize.

Jennifer meanwhile was an Emmys hit after reuniting with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to stage a mini reunion, where the pretended they were all still living together.

Host Jimmy Kimmel checked in with his pal Jennifer to make sure she got home safely after showing up to help him hand out the night's first award, and she revealed she was hanging out with her roommates.

"We live together," Courteney said, prompting Jennifer to add: "We've been roommates since 1994."

The trio will be getting together for real with their fellow Friends castmates, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, for an upcoming HBO Max reunion special.