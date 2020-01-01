J.K. Simmons disagreed with Spider-Man: Far From Home director over cameo

J.K. Simmons disagreed with Spider-Man: Far from Home director Jon Watts over his cameo as J. Jonah Jameson.

The Oscar-winning actor made his debut as the loudmouth Daily Bugle editor in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man back in 2002 and reprised his role as the much-loved Marvel newspaper boss throughout the director's superhero trilogy, which featured Tobey Maguire as the web-slinging superhero.

Simmons surprised audiences last year when he made a secret cameo as Jameson in a mid-credits scene in which he outed Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, as Spider-Man and accused of him of murdering Jake Gyllenhaal's villain Mysterio.

During an interview with Collider, the 65-year-old revealed that he wanted to play the same original obnoxious character for his cameo appearance, while Watts wanted the portrayal to be more modern.

"The only thing we didn't a hundred percent see eye to eye on, I think, was how much is this character going to be the character from, I think, the comic books and from the Sam Raimi original trilogy, and how much do we want to evolve it and to have it be more contemporary," he explained.

"I was very attached to what I had done previously for a variety of reasons. So I guess the compromise ended up being no hair," Simmons laughed, before joking that Watts and the film's producers let him play Jameson how he wanted to avoid any hassle.

"I think honestly, that decision might've just been them going, 'We don't have time to make a wig. We got to shoot him tomorrow in the office.' So, J. Jonah Jameson either lost his hair in the last few years, or he was wearing a hairpiece the whole time. I don't know, you pick," he quipped.

The Whiplash star previously confirmed that he's signed on for two more Spider-Man sequels.