Tiffany Haddish joins The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Tiffany Haddish has joined the cast of Nicolas Cage's new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The Girls Trip star has signed on to play an eccentric rogue government agent named Vivian in the meta action-comedy in which Cage will be playing a version of himself, according to Deadline.

The film follows a fictionalised, creatively unfulfilled Cage who, in the face of financial ruin, accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan, played by Pedro Pascal. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channelling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.

Haddish's character is in a long-standing battle against one of the largest criminal organisations in Europe and she forces Cage to go undercover in a crazy, off-book, last-ditch effort to bring them down for good.

Haddish is the latest cast member to be announced for the project, following the additions of Narcos star Pascal and Game Night actress Sharon Horgan.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is being directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten, and produced by Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon. The Lionsgate movie is expected to go into production this autumn.

The Like a Boss actress has plenty of projects in the pipeline, with Paul Schrader's The Card Counter, starring Oscar Isaac, Billy Crystal's comedy Here Today, and On the Count of Three all in post-production. Her voice can be heard in The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run later this year.