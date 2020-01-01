Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex to be re-released

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones, is set to be re-released in honour of the late Supreme Court judge.

The 87-year-old lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, D.C. on 18 September, and bosses at Focus Feature and Magnolia Pictures jointly announced that the 2018 movie, as well as the documentary RBG, would hit 1,000 cinemas in the U.S. on Friday.

They also revealed that all net proceeds from the theatrical re-release would be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in support of its Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg back in 1972.

British actress Jones portrayed the U.S. Supreme Court Justice in the film, which chronicled Ginsburg’s early life to her groundbreaking legal victory in the 1970s which ruled that gender discrimination was a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Mimi Leder directed the critically-acclaimed movie, which also starred Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux and Kathy Bates.

Jones paid tribute to the feminist icon when news broke of her death, and said Ginsburg gave hope, integrity and justice to generations of women and men in the U.S.

“She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply," she said in a statement.

The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary RBG, which also came out in 2018, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, followed Ginsburg’s rise to America’s highest court, and her rise to superstardom as a pop culture icon.