NEWS Liv Tyler exits 9-1-1: Lone Star over Covid-19 travel fears Newsdesk Share with :





Liv Tyler won't return for the second season of hit U.S. drama 9-1-1: Lone Star due to travel concerns resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Armageddon actress portrayed paramedic Emergency Medical Services (EMS) captain Michelle Blake opposite Rob Lowe in the TV series, which debuted earlier this year, and she was planning to reprise the character for a second season.



However, she has opted not to risk her health by travelling from London, where she lives with her family, to Los Angeles and back to film the show.



TV bosses have told Deadline her role will not be recast in the hope that Liv's character will return in the future.



"What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler's stature to help us launch the first season of 911: Lone Star," series co-creator and executive producer Tim Minear told the outlet. "We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle's story... there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return."



The news comes days after it was announced Gina Torres is joining the show as a Paramedic Captain.