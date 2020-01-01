NEWS Mark Wahlberg donates 1.3 million face masks to U.S. schools Newsdesk Share with :





Mark Wahlberg is stepping up to help students amid the Covid-19 crisis by donating 1.3 million face masks to schools across the U.S.



The actor is carrying out the good deed in the name of his Performance Inspired brand in collaboration with bosses at Accelerate360 and LifeToGo marketplace to provide protective equipment to those attending learning institutions.



'You guys have kept us healthy, safe and supplied us with all the necessities," Wahlberg said in a video message posted to Youtube. 'Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. To show our support, my company Performance Inspired bionutrition has partnered with Accelerate360 and LifeToGo to donate 1.3 million disposable masks to schools across our great country. Every day brings a new challenge but we continue to pray for you and for your families and please know your efforts are much appreciated."



The Ted star previously aided the coronavirus relief effort in May, when he donated food to medical workers on the frontlines from the Wahlbergs' family burger chain Wahlburgers.