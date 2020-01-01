Disney and Pixar sued over Toy Story 4 character Duke Caboom

Disney and Pixar bosses are being sued over similarities between their Toy Story 4 character Duke Caboom and late stuntman Evel Knievel.

Keanu Reeves voiced the Canadian toy motorcycle stunt driver, who suffered from low confidence after he was shunned by a disappointed young boy at Christmas, in the hit 2019 animation.

Lawyers for the Knievel's estate, K&K Promotions, have launched legal action against Disney, Pixar and their subsidiaries, claiming the character rips off the image and likeness of the late American motorcycle daredevil.

K&K officials claim they own all the rights to Knievel's likeness, persona, and brand and have insisted Disney did not get any form of approval to base one of their characters after the stunt icon, who died in 2007.

Caboom sports a white jumpsuit, adorned with the Canadian flag, in the hit movie, while Knievel was well-known for his signature white suit and helmet decorated with a red, white, and blue American flag.

Kelly Knievel, son and spokesperson for K&K, said in a statement that his father was an "instantly recognised icon".

"Evel Knievel did not thrill millions around the world, break his bones and spill his blood just so Disney could make a bunch of money," he stated.

The character Caboom was also made into a hugely successful toy, which K&K claim is a near replica of the original Evel Knievel toy, which was first released in 1973.

The lawsuit also alleges that cast members from the Oscar-winning Pixar movie were asked to avoid using Knievel's name during interviews to get around trademark issues.

And according to TMZ, K&K is reportedly asking a judge for "big-time damages."