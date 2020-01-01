Sam Claflin felt 'somewhat ashamed' playing Henry Cavill's big brother in Enola Holmes

Sam Claflin felt "somewhat ashamed" to be cast as Henry Cavill's big brother in Enola Holmes.

The 34-year-old stars as Mycroft Holmes in the upcoming Netflix movie, with Man of Steel star Cavill playing famous super sleuth Sherlock Holmes, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leading the cast as the youngest sibling of the Holmes family.

And the Peaky Blinders actor said it was tough playing Cavill's older brother when he's actually three years younger than the Justice League star in real-life.

"I felt somewhat ashamed to be cast as Henry Cavill's older brother!" Claflin told Yahoo Movies UK. "He's a very handsome man, isn't he? And it's amazing working with somebody at the peak of their career.

"Having Superman and Eleven as my younger siblings made me feel slightly inferior, so that added to the flavour of the character, if anything."

Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer's six-book series, and when quizzed on the possibility of returning for a sequel, Claflin admitted he was hopeful he would get to play Mycroft Holmes once again.

"I'd 100 per cent be up for taking this on to the next stage. It was such a joy to be part of and I loved working closely with Henry, I loved working with Millie. The hope is definitely there for me and I'll keep my fingers firmly crossed," he shared.

Enola Holmes is streaming now on Netflix.