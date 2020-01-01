NEWS Kate Winslet calls Ammonite ‘one of the most joyful experiences’ of her career Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Winslet has described making her new movie Ammonite “one of the most joyful experiences” of her career so far.



In Francis Lee’s new drama, the Titanic actress plays real-life paleontologist Mary Anning, who falls in love with a grief-stricken young married woman played by Saoirse Ronan. The movie depicts a fictional romance, which has caused controversy among historians, but Winslet is thrilled by the way the relationship is portrayed.



“With Ammonite, Francis created a story about two people who fall in love. That they are of the same sex is never addressed or explained—it just is, pure and simple,” she told Vanity Fair. “This storytelling is so crucial to the progression and the evolution of the way audiences in the world view LGBTQ people and their relationships—by telling these stories that normalise and express same-sex love without hesitation or fear or secrecy. To be able to play this character who shows that level of affection and expression for someone of the same sex has been one of the most joyful experiences of my career.”



The Oscar winner continued to explain that it was “so wonderful” to be part of a movie which normalises same-sex relationships and she “felt powerful” playing the character.



And going forward, the British actress plans to push to portray female characters onscreen that set good examples for younger women.



“Ammonite has made me really aware of being even more committed to honouring what women want to be saying for themselves in films and how we really want to be portrayed, regardless of sexual orientation,” she explained.



“Because life is f**king short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women.”



Ammonite is currently on the film festival circuit.