Lili Reinhart waited until she was single to come out as bisexual

Lili Reinhart waited until she was single to reveal she's bisexual, as she didn't think it would be fair on then-partner Cole Sprouse.

The Riverdale star came out back in June, shortly after splitting from co-star turned lover Cole.

Explaining why she waited to come forward about her sexuality, Lili told the LGBTQ&A podcast: "I think that's why I didn't come out as bisexual until I was not in a relationship anymore. Because it's easy for people to question, 'Oh, but you're with a man that's straight.'"

She went on: "It's like, well, Anna Paquin is married to a man, but she is bisexual."

"I didn't want to put my ex in a position, it seems like it would have been a little strange to come out when I was in a hetero relationship," Lili revealed.

"It just seemed, I don't know, maybe a little bit like I was looking for something else while I was in the relationship. So, I didn't really think about coming out until after I was not in a relationship anymore. It just felt more organic that way," she reflected.

While Lili was inundated with messages of support after coming out, she admitted she was "afraid" of the revelation, as she didn't want people to think she was "lying to get attention". But one thing she has noticed since the announcement is that more ladies are sliding into her DMs.

"Yeah. It was interesting to see the difference in my DMs after I came out, which was a nice little surprise..." she continued, noting: "People who genuinely are coming because they're saying, 'Oh, thank you for doing that.' Or 'I really appreciate you doing that,' rather than some random person saying like, 'Hey, wanna f**k?'"