Alex Winter doesn't envy Bill and Ted co-star Keanu Reeves

Bill & Ted star Alex Winter doesn't envy his co-star Keanu Reeves' status as a Hollywood leading man.

The actor turned filmmaker, who recently starred in the third instalment of the franchise, Bill & Ted Face The Music, has been friends with the veteran screen sensation for decades but insists he wouldn't trade places with the 55-year-old.

"That is not the life path I set myself out on... I love what I do," he told The Guardian.

He continued: "I've been making films for decades and I love that so much. I was never looking to be a leading man."

That said, Winter is in awe of Reeves' years-long career as an A-list star.

"I'm really proud of Reeves," he shared.

"We've been close our whole lives," he reflected, before admitting: "I never look at that career and ask: 'What if that was me?'"

Despite stepping behind the camera in recent years, Winter enjoyed revisiting the two time-travelling best friends, noting the comedy is just what viewers need in these trying times.

"The films are not self-serious," he added.

Praising the movies, Winter went on: "They're not self-reflective. The scripts are very funny, and the weird dichotomy between how childlike and innocent and not particularly bright we are on the one hand, and how ornate our language is on the other, is infectious from a performance standpoint. It's fun to play these guys."