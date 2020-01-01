Carrie Coon did some 'soul searching' before agreeing to play Marvel villain

Carrie Coon had to do some "soul searching" before agreeing to play a Marvel villain.

The Leftovers actress appeared as Proxima Midnight, a member of Thanos' Black Order team of loyal subordinates, in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and had an uncredited voice cameo in last year's blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

However, she was reluctant to make the leap from TV screens to one of the biggest movie franchises in the world and told Collider that she had to do some serious thinking before accepting the role.

"So there was some idea of having come from a pretty auteur television world to jumping into the most commercial project that ever existed. There was a little bit of soul searching about that," she said. "But ultimately... it was a really unusual opportunity that most actors would kill for! And who am I to say no to that?"

She revealed that she also considered what effect the huge project would have on her TV career, and had concerns that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was too big for her.

“I think for any job, an actor has to ask themselves, what does this say about the kind of work I want to do? What message is this sending to the world?" Carrie explained, adding that with all of her projects, she demands a good script and a challenging role.

The Fargo star also heaped praise on Marvel fans and said her popularity has dramatically increased since playing the villainous Proxima.

"I’ve signed more autographs for that movie than I have for all of my other work combined," the 39-year-old laughed.