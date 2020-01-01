NEWS Robert De Niro, Ben Platt and Florence Pugh join Father of the Bride reunion Newsdesk Share with :





Robert De Niro, Ben Platt and Florence Pugh were among the new faces who took part in a virtual Father of the Bride reunion.



The special took place on Netflix's YouTube channel and Facebook page, with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin and George Newbern all reuniting to bring back their original characters from Nancy Meyers' 1991 film.



However, there was also a handful of fresh stars added into the mix, with De Niro, Platt, Pugh and Alexandra Shipp delighting fans by taking part in the special.



Pugh and Platt starred as Annie and Bryan's grown-up children Megan and Georgie, and De Niro played the father of Shipp's character Rachel, who announces she is marrying Culkin's Matty Banks in surprise ceremony held over a Zoom call.



Short reprises his role as the European wedding planner Franck Engelhoffer by conducting the ceremony from Italy, and the 60-minute 'sequel' sweetly concluded with Matty and Rachel tying the knot.



The short film, introduced by Reese Witherspoon and written and directed by Meyers, was raising money for the World Central Kitchen, an organisation which is working to provide meals for families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



The first movie was released back in 1991, and spawned a sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, in 1995.