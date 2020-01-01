Hafthor Julius Bjornsson welcomes baby boy

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Julius Bjornsson has become a new father.

The star, who played Ser Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane in the hit fantasy drama, welcomed a son with his wife Kelsey Henson on Saturday, and he introduced fans to their baby in a series of social media photos on Sunday.

"After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long," he wrote on Instagram.

"To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother."

Bjornsson has yet to share the name of his son, his first child with Henson. He is also dad to a girl called Theresa from a previous relationship.

The happy news emerges a day after his former TV co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington announced they are expecting their first child together, with the actress showing off her baby bump as part of the cover interview of the new issue of Make Magazine.