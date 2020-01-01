Sarah Paulson bought her first house in her 40s

Sarah Paulson has been "resisting the idea of growing up" her whole life.

The actress, who is currently starring in hit Netflix series Ratched, told The Guardian that, despite her incredible success, she doesn't boast an extensive property portfolio like some of her famous pals.

Noting that one friend of hers invested every bit of money she earned in property, Sarah insists she is "just not interested in that at all".

After moving to Los Angeles from New York aged 21, Paulson: "rented apartment after apartment until I finally bought a house, which I guess was really a way of saying, 'I live here now'."

However, when pressed for further details, she admitted it took her another 21 years to settle down - and she only fully committed to owning a property in California when she was 42 in 2017.

"There was something about it that felt too grown-up to me... When I look back at it, I must have been really resisting the idea of growing up," she confessed.

Paulson went on to compare herself to "a travelling salesman," which she reflects suits her line of work. "I like the pick-up-and-go thing. I like not having to pull anything up by the roots," the American Horror Story actress said.

However, buying the house has given her roots - she added: "It's a recent growing-up. I have to acknowledge that it's recent. I have come to like it. But I do continue to look at real estate websites."