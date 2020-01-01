Jennifer Aniston almost quit acting after making 'unprepared' movie

Jennifer Aniston almost quit acting after a bad experience making an "unprepared" movie.

While the Friends star didn't name the film, she criticised the amateur approach to the production, revealing that the script wasn't even finished and that the project drained her.

"The last two years, (quitting acting) has crossed my mind, which it never did before," she told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes' podcast SmartLess.

"It was after a job I had completed and I was like, 'Woah, that sucked the life out of me... I don't know if this is what interests me,'" Jennifer shared. "It was an unprepared project - we've all been a part of them - and you always say, 'Never again, never again, I would never back up into a start date'... And the script isn't ready."

The 51-year-old said that the experience was so bad, she considered ditching Hollywood to take up her dream job instead.

"Interior design," Jennifer said. "I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me."

However, while she was coy about naming the project, she did reveal that the disappointing experience took place before she landed her Emmy-nominated role in last year's TV series The Morning Show.

Over the last two years, Jennifer has appeared in two Netflix movies - comedy thriller Murder Mystery and coming-of-age comedy Dumplin' - as well as war drama The Yellow Birds.