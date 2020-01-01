NEWS Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie's Girl, Interrupted co-star to testify during custody trial Newsdesk Share with :





Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to call upon his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's Girl, Interrupted co-star Jillian Armenante to testify during their upcoming custody trial.



According to the witness list Pitt filed on 21 September and obtained by Us Weekly, Armenante is among those the actor wants to participate in the trial, along with a list of psychologists, security consultants and a therapist.



As well as working with Jolie on the 1999 movie, Armenante, 52, teamed up with the actress a second time on 2007 film A Mighty Heart.



Pitt and Jolie's highly-anticipated trial is set to begin on 5 October, according to the outlet, and is expected to run through to 23 October. It comes as the former couple failed to settle on a custody arrangement for their six children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



"Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms,” a source told Us Weekly.



"(She) will only agree to talk about an agreement if the home base for the children isn’t Los Angeles. The younger kids are in school in Los Angeles, which Angelina has always been opposed to. They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person (amid the Covid-19 pandemic).”