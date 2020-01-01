Dominic West 'leapt with joy' when he discovered Donald Trump had Covid-19

Dominic West leapt in the air with "joy" when he found out U.S. President Donald Trump had contracted Covid-19.

It was announced that Trump had caught the virus, which he has consistently played down as a threat, despite more than 200,000 Americans dying, in the early hours of the morning in the U.K. on Friday.

Asked on TV show Good Morning Britain if he had an "instinctive reaction" to the news, The Wire actor confessed he "did slightly leap in the air with joy" after hearing of Trump's positive Covid-19 test.

Explaining why he has no sympathy for Trump, he added: "He said it is what it is, and I think the phrase is what goes around comes around. I just hope it doesn't interfere with him being elected out of office, that's all.

"There's an element of schadenfreude in all this, I suppose. I'm not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, I just hope (Joe) Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly a possible. I think Trump is a catastrophe for America and the world."

It was announced that Trump and his wife Melania has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning, shortly after Hope Hicks, one of his top aides, tested positive. The Trumps are said to be doing well and are self-isolating at the White House while they recover.

The U.S. public will decide between Trump and his Democrat rival Biden on 3 November.