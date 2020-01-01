Rashida Jones: 'I will no longer accept bad behaviour from Hollywood men'

Rashida Jones has proclaimed she will no longer accept Hollywood men making her uncomfortable with their sexism.

The Parks and Recreation star has been made to feel uncomfortable at work, but previously accepted such behaviour as normal.

She has insisted she'll no longer put up with similar behaviour, as she vows to speak up and challenge authority.

"I think, like so many women in Hollywood, you grow to accept a level of discomfort around work, and especially with men, that is not OK," she told The Guardian.

"We just accept that that's the way the business is and that there is something inherently sexist in Hollywood going back to Fatty Arbuckle. I think every actress would say there's been a time or moment when they didn't quite feel comfortable," she went on.

"Earlier in my career, I wouldn't have said anything and I didn't say anything," she recounted.

Explaining her attitude now, Jones added: "It's important for me to challenge my assumptions around authority, and equality, and where I'm 'allowed' to speak up and admit that I'm not comfortable in situations".

Jones was rumoured to have left the cast of Toy Story 4 due to suffering unwanted advances from Pixar boss John Lasseter - a claim she has denied. However, she has lambasted the animation firm, stating its work comes "from deep, systemic intolerance, or top-heavy patriarchy, or top-heavy whiteness, in a way that has informed the things that they've made, and the way they hire and promote people".

Extending her criticism, she continued: "It looks like Pixar is trying to promote more female directors and to have more directors of colour. But, at the same time, it's appalling that, out of 20-odd movies, one was directed by a woman - and she was fired!" This remark referred to Brenda Chapman, during the making of Brave.

"That's not a mistake; it happens through complacency, and I felt the need to plainly state that. I didn't want to condone it," Jones asserted.