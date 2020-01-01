NEWS Lea Seydoux insists 'No Time To Die' is a 'psychological and emotional' film Newsdesk Share with :





The 35-year-old actress is reprising her role as Bond girl Dr. Madeleine Swann in the highly-anticipated 007 movie and feels the film will allows viewers to get under the skin of the iconic spy.



When asked about the differences between the movie and its predecessor 'Spectre', Lea said: "I would say this is even more psychological and more emotional."



Lea praised Daniel Craig – who will play Bond for the last time in the movie – for bringing a sense of vulnerability to the character.



She commented: "I think it's something that Daniel, as James Bond, has really created with this character. His character is vulnerable and has flaws, which is what I think an audience wants."



Lea feels that 'No Time To Die' is a "love story" between Swann and Bond and is pleased that fans will have the chance to see the suave spy fall for a woman once again.



She told 'No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast': I think it was important to see Bond in love again. I think she is his true love, the film is a love story between the two of them.



"It's very unusual for a James Bond film for Bond to be in love and I think it's quite modern in a way."



Bond producer Barbara Broccoli praised Daniel for his commitment to the role and believes that her father Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli – who produced many of the early Bond films – would have loved to have seen him playing the part.



She said: "I think he would have loved Daniel. I really wish he would have got to see Daniel as Bond. He would love Daniel's commitment to the character."