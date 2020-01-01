Alicia Vikander beats Covid-19 protocol to spend birthday with mum and dad in Sweden

Michael Fassbender has treated his wife Alicia Vikander to a birthday trip to Sweden.

The actor took care of all the Covid-19 testing requirements so the Oscar winner could head home and celebrate her 32nd birthday with family members.

Alicia, whose birthday was on Saturday, says, "My husband surprised me with a trip to Sweden. I landed, got a Covid test and it was negative, so I was able to hang out with my mum and my dad and a lot of family members I haven't seen in a long time."

Vikander and Fassbender have been under lockdown in France, where The Danish Girl star has been perfecting her bread-making skills.

"It's very satisfying," she explains. "You feel like you're kinda getting in contact with your ancestors - being able to bake bread from flour and water."

The Oscar-winning actress first met the Irish-German actor back in 2014, before taking their romance public in 2016, and tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza in 2017.