Drew Barrymore was blacklisted by Hollywood over drug use

Hollywood blacklisted Drew Barrymore at 12 because of her bad drug habits.



The actress, who has been open about her addictions to marijuana and cocaine when she was barely in her teens, said she feels lucky to be working in TV and movies after many studios wrote her off as a wild child.



"I don't know how I ended up here but I will never lose sight of how lucky I am," Drew, who launched her first talk show in America last month, told The Sun on Sunday.



"Being blacklisted at 12, I appreciate every job I have. I know what it's like to lose and work for things and be so lucky and have the opportunities I have and everything in between," she shared.



Explaining that she doesn't have "much to hide at this point", Drew professed: "I'm honoured anyone will come on the show. I'm not an assuming person", and revealed she still gets excited around celebrities "as anyone would be".



The Charlie's Angels star also acknowledged why people would consider her to be "damaged goods", but believes having kids has made her a better person.



"When you have your kids, it's different," she added.



"You get asked to be the best version of yourself and that was something I didn't take lightly," she mused. "I struggle, I fail and one of the most important things I want to teach my own kids - and myself as I grow with them - is that change is so important, change in the world and change in yourself."