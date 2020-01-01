NEWS Alex Pettyfer weds supermodel Toni Garrn in Germany Newsdesk Share with :





Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer is a married man after exchanging vows with Leonardo DiCaprio's model ex, Toni Garrn, in her native Hamburg, Germany.



The German stunner wore a silk slip dress and white wrap as she celebrated her wedding at Berner Schloss on Friday.



The nuptials came 10 months after the couple's Christmas engagement.



The marriage is the first for both, although Alex was previously engaged to Marloes Horst and Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough.



He was also linked to former Glee star Dianna Agron, but both denied reports of an engagement.

As well as DiCaprio, who she dated in 2013 and 2014, Toni has been romantically linked to Enrique Murciano, Alexander Skarsgard, and Chandler Parsons.