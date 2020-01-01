NEWS Harvey Weinstein's 'girlfriend' Alexandra Vino insists he's 'scapegoat for #MeToo movement' Newsdesk Share with :





Alexandra Vino, the rumoured girlfriend of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, has spoken out in defence of the former Miramax boss.



Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in a state prison in New York after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in February. He is also awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and last week, he was hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills.



Despite Weinstein being found guilty on a number of counts, Vino insisted during an interview with the New York Post he's a "scapegoat for this entire (#MeToo) movement".



"Everyone seems to f**king hate Harvey but they don't realise they don't really hate Harvey," she stated. "They are being told how to feel. He is a scapegoat for this entire (#MeToo) movement and they've destroyed his life. It's been like a ­human sacrifice. People get 23 years in prison for murdering people, not for what he did."



The actress, singer, artist, and aspiring screenwriter insisted: "I know what Oscar parties are like, I know what goes on. I've seen the gorgeous women throwing themselves at Harvey and other powerful men all day long.



"These girls in L.A. and New York are not naive. You don't hit on a guy (like Weinstein) with a track record for hitting on women. What, and then you're all, 'Oh I can't believe he asked me for a back massage?' Come on."



Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in the global entertainment industry until October 2017 exposes published in The New Yorker and New York Times featured scores of women, including some of Hollywood's biggest actresses, accusing him of predatory behaviour - including rape, harassment, and sexual assault.