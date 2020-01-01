NEWS Clint Eastwood to direct and star in 'Cry Macho' Newsdesk Share with :





The iconic filmmaker is on board to helm the movie for Warner Bros. and is reportedly scouting for locations to film the project.



The flick is based on a novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash and insiders have suggested that the film could be ready for release by next winter.



Clint will play a former rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mother.



As they cross rural Mexico, the unlikely pair face unexpected challenges, during which the horseman could find his own sense of redemption by teaching the boy what it takes to become a man.



The 90-year-old filmmaker has tended to stay behind the camera in recent years but is set to act in this latest project. He has shown in recent years that he is still capable of combining acting and directing in movies such as the 2018 thriller 'The Mule'.



Eastwood is producing the film with Tim Moore, Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier. Nash has written the script along with Nick Schenk.



Nash wrote the novel in 1975 and Clint was keen to make the project in the 1980s but put it aside for the 1988 film 'The Dead Pool', in which he portrayed the iconic character from 'Dirty Harry', Harry Callahan.



Arnold Schwarzenegger was previously attached to the movie in 2011 with Ruddy producing but the motion picture never materialised.