Tom and Giovanna Fletcher join cast of family animation Two By Two: Overboard!

Tom (McFly) and Giovanna Fletcher (Happy Mum Happy Baby) will star in upcoming animated adventure “Two by Two: Overboard”, distributed by Entertainment One (eOne), released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 23rd October 2020.



The nation’s favourite parenting duo, The Fletchers, voice a pair of law enforcing Nestrian guards, a hilariously incompetent double act whose job to keep an eye on young tearaways, Finny and Leah, seldom goes to plan.



“We had such fun recording these two!”, says Giovanna, “We were so excited to play Nestrians because they’re just adorable. They’re fluffy, brightly coloured creatures who were left off the original list for Noah’s ark because they’re sea creatures. When they’re scared they produce a cloud of bright blue gas! My character is very bossy and is always losing her temper when things go wrong, Tom has made lots of jokes about there being a few too many similarities between her and me!”



Tom was equally excited at the prospect of starring in Two by Two. “I’m just really excited about taking the boys to the cinema to show them the film! We’ve really missed the cinema during lockdown and can’t wait to see what the kids make of Mummy and Daddy’s voices coming out of a furry pair of Nestrians. It’s such a fun, feel good, family film – we’re thrilled to be involved!”



TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD! SYNOPSIS



Noah’s ark drifts on the open seas, with best friends Finny and Leah on board. But, after weeks with no land in sight, food stocks are running low. The fragile peace between carnivores and herbivores could break any second.



After a series of unfortunate events, the kids find themselves inadvertently washed overboard – along with the last of the food supplies! Leah and fellow castaway, their new friend Jelly, are marooned on a remote island. While Finny wakes in a strange colony filled with oddly familiar creatures living in harmony – under the threat of a menacing volcano!



In a race against time, tide and terrifying tremors, Finny must rescue his friends, reunite with his family and save a whole colony from total destruction.



TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD!, the second instalment of the animation TWO BY TWO, features a voice cast that also includes Alan Stanford and comedian, Tara Flynn and is directed by Toby Genkel & Sean McCormack with a script written by Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson.