Uma Thurman: 'Kill Bill is done in Tarantino's mind'

Uma Thurman has expressed doubts that there will ever be a third Kill Bill movie.

Director Quentin Tarantino has previously teased fans with the prospect of a third instalment to the thriller martial arts films. However, Thurman has speculated that the moment has passed for the franchise, as so much time has elapsed since 2003's Kill Bill: Volume 1 and its 2004 sequel, Kill Bill Volume 2.

Speaking on breakfast show Today with Robert De Niro and Harry Smith, when asked if there would be a Volume 3, Thurman conceded: "I don't think so. I think it's already been made and been played and it's done in Quentin's mind... He's onto the next thing."

In December of last year, Tarantino told Andy Cohen that he had a "concept" for a third film involving Thurman's character, the assassin known as The Bride.

"You know, the Bride has fought long and hard but now I actually have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn't do it for a little bit," Tarantino mused, adding: "It would be, like, at least three years from now or something like that but—look—it is definitely in the cards."

Thurman and De Niro appeared on the Today show to promote their new film, “The War with Grandpa”, an action movie for children in which Thurman plays an overprotective mother.