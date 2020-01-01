NEWS Armie Hammer started construction project because he was 'out of options' during lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





Armie Hammer has been helping his pal renovate an "abandoned, rundown motel" as Hollywood ground to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic.



In late August, Hammer revealed that he had been doing construction work for two months with his friend Ashton Ramsey.



"I have been productive. I've been really fortunate," the Call Me By Your Name star told Jimmy Kimmel Live!



"I mean look, the world's falling apart, it's the apocalypse, but funny enough, my buddy Ashton bought an old motel out in the desert," he explained.



Hammer described the property in Twentynine Palms, California as: "this kind of abandoned, rundown motel," recalling: "I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, 'Dude, I have nothing to do'."



He continued: "(Ramsay) was like, 'Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?"



When Kimmel asked why he didn't laugh off the offer because he's "a movie star," the actor quipped: "Do you think I had anything else better going on?"



It's been a turbulent few months for Hammer, who has been spending much of the pandemic alone following his split with wife Elizabeth Chambers after 10 years of marriage. The former couple shares two children - Harper, five, and Ford, three.



"I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them," Hammer laughed, adding: "I was really out of options."



Noting he was mostly sanding floors, replacing drywall and moving objects, Hammer joked: "It wasn't anything like... I'm not doing electrical work — look at me. Would you trust me to touch wires? No way."