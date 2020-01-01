NEWS Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne join Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Newsdesk Share with :





Gemma Chan and KiKi Layne have joined the star-studded ensemble cast of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling.



The Crazy Rich Asians star and The Old Guard actress will join the likes of Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine, in the Booksmart director's upcoming psychological thriller.



According to Deadline, Layne was brought in to replace Dakota Johnson, who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict with Maggie Gyllenhaal's new movie, which is currently shooting.



Little is known about their characters, but Wilde, who will also have a supporting role in the film, revealed on Instagram that Chan will play Shelley and Layne will portray Margaret.



"Shelley & Margaret. Beyond honored to work with these incredible actors! #DontWorryDarling," she wrote, before sharing a selfie from the production which showed that filming is due to get underway in 12 days.



Captain Marvel actress Chan shared the news on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Excited to work with this talented bunch," while If Beale Street Could Talk star Layne wrote a lengthy message in which she told followers she had written off working in 2020.



"Honestly, I had given up on believing that I would work on anything this year," she shared. "Because after all the no’s and cancellations and postponements and just all around craziness of this year, I said forget it, I just won’t be on a set again until sometime in 2021.



"And as I started praying and fighting to believe again, along comes this project. That’s unlike anything I’ve ever done before (which is what I’m all about) and I know it’s gonna be a lot of fun. Just the thing I needed in this time. And just wow, to all these dope people I get to work with!"



Don’t Worry Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert, but further plot details are unknown.