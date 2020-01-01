Ewan McGregor rekindled biking friendship after pal suffered 'terrible accident'

Ewan McGregor has shared the rekindling of his friendship with motorcycling buddy Charlie Boorman after his old pal suffered a "terrible" road accident.

Ewan and Charlie's travels together on their bikes were documented in two TV series - Long Way Round and Long Way Down - and they have now got together to film a third series, Long Way Up, for Apple TV+.

The Trainspotting actor and Charlie had drifted apart over the years due to Ewan's move to America but he made an extra effort to repair their friendship after his pal broke both his legs in an accident while test riding a motorbike with journalists in Portugal in 2016.

"I moved to the States and Charlie had other TV shows and tours so I was in London when he wasn't and I suppose we did drift apart a little bit," Ewan told British chat show host Graham Norton.

"Then he had a terrible motorcycle accident and it was a wakeup call for me not to let this friendship go," he explained.

He went on: "It was a close call for him, and I realised how important he was in my life and I didn't want to let the relationship drift away. It brought us back together strongly."

The pair returned to the road together after more than a decade apart to film Long Way Up last year, travelling the length of South and Central America to reach Los Angeles.

Describing how good it felt to be back on the road with his old pal, Ewan gushed: "We always thought there might be a third one in us. It was just fantastic and great fun being back on the road with Charlie who I love and adore."