NEWS Ana de Armas: ‘Daniel Craig helped calm my nerves while filming Bond’ Newsdesk Share with :





Ana de Armas has credited her Knives Out co-star Daniel Craig with helping ease her nerves when they reunited on the set of No Time to Die.



The Cuban actress first starred alongside Craig in Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder-mystery, before they reunited on the set of the 25th Bond movie after director Cary Joji Fukunaga offered her the role of Paloma.



Joining the famous spy franchise was a daunting prospect for de Armas and she has admitted that having Craig there helped calm her nerves.



“It’s the biggest movie I’ve ever been a part of. It’s a very different approach in every sense, a big sense of responsibility too,” she explained to Flaunt magazine. “I was very glad (he was there) with all the nerves and pressure of going to shoot the film... It’s always very strange on the first day of a movie when you get there and it’s all new. (With Bond) there is a crew who have been making Bond movies before, so they all know each other—suddenly I am the new one! To have Daniel next to me after Knives Out was a great support.”



The Blade Runner 2049 actress shared that having an established chemistry with Craig helped their onscreen partnership in No Time to Die.



“I remember on Knives Out, he would make comments about already training for Bond way back then. At that time, I had no idea of course I would end up filming with him on the very same project,” she said. “It was just really nice to film with him again and to have that (existing) chemistry and relationship really helped the dynamic between the two characters. He’s an incredible actor, humorous and so professional too.”



No Time to Die has been postponed once again and is scheduled to be released in cinemas in April 2021.